ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who has Alzheimer’s Disease.

In a Facebook post, the APD said it is looking for 79-year-old Phillip Forrester.

Forrester is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, and 5 foot 10 inches in height.

Abilene Police Department: Phillip Forrester, 79

Police said Forrester was last seen driving a maroon 2022 Kia Sportage with a Texas license plate reading “9SKMX.”

Forrester reportedly dropped his wife off at the Abilene Airport at 8:00 Thursday morning and never returned home.

If you have information on Forrester’s whereabouts, report it to (325) 673-8331.