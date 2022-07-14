EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland Police Department (EPD) is searching for 18-year-old Katherine Manning, and say she’s considered to be ‘missing and endangered.’

According to EPD and Eastland County Today, Manning left her home early Thursday morning and has not been heard from since.

Police say she is believed to be walking to an unknown location.

Manning is described as being a white teenaged woman with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

If you have seen Manning or know of her whereabouts, call EPD at (254) 629-1700 or Eastland County Dispatch at (254) 629-1728.