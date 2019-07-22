Missing juvenile found after high-speed chase through Tye, Abilene, Jones County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing juvenile was found after a high-speed through Tye, Abilene, and Jones County Sunday afternoon.

The Tye Police Department says an officer attempted to stop a vehicle connected to the missing juvenile around 4:00 p.m., but instead of complying, the driver of the vehicle fled through Abilene, into Jones County, then back into Abilene and Tye.

Police finally got the driver stopped on the 600 block of Fulwiler Road and safely recovered the missing juvenile, who was released into CPS care.

The driver of the vehicle, Issac Rodriguez, has been charged with Evading Arrest/Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm by a Felon. Additional charges could be coming.

The Merkel Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Abilene Police Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the recovery of the juvenile and subsequent arrest.