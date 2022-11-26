ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brandon Neely, a suspect accused of shooting and killing Chungu Mishele on Saturday, November 19, has been transferred and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

Neely was arrested on Sunday, November 20, in Willis Point, Texas for first-degree murder and was held on a $1,000,000 bond. According to Taylor County jail records, Neely was booked into the Taylor County Jail on Wednesday for the same charge and is being held on the same bond.

According to APD, the body of 24-year-old Chungu Mishele was found deceased on Saturday, November 19, around 2:20 am.

A witness in the area said she heard a single gunshot around 1:00 am Saturday. The witness told KTAB/KRBC that she told her husband and stayed inside. The next morning, she saw police lights surrounding the area of the murder.

Court documents obtained this week revealed that a witness identified Neely as the shooter, describing him as a, “male with long hair that was wrapped in a bun.”

According to the documents, the witness told police that she and all those involved went back to an apartment located in the complex, where 18-year-old Brandon Neely proceeded to cut his hair and hide the murder weapon in a cloth.