Missing north Texas toddler found dead in empty vehicle

DENTON, Texas (NBC) – After a full day of searching, a toddler who went missing in Denton, Texas was found dead inside of a car Wednesday morning.

The toddler’s name was Sarbesh Gurung. He was two years old.

Sarbesh wandered out of the house while his mother was doing laundry. She called the police four minutes after she could not find him.

Police focused on searching within a five block radius of the house.

Hundreds of emergency officials, members of the media, and people of the community rallied together to find him.

“there was an extensive search. We talked about that yesterday on a number of occasions. We had a very exhaustive search going on in a very large area,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon explains. “That included members of the media, hundreds of members of the community and hundreds of police officers, firefighters, search and rescue.”

He ended up getting into an empty car with tinted windows, making it hard to see from the outside.

His body was discovered by the owners of the car.

“This is not a time to point fingers or assign blame because we are all heartbroken. Those of you that are parents understand how close this hits home for you personally,” Chief Dixon says. “We’ve got 245 employees of the Denton Police department that are hurting, from our newest officer up into our 40-year veterans. So, this doesn’t miss touching anyone, we are all human.”

A friend of the family says Sarbesh was a charming boy who was always laughing.

The family, community, and police are left devastated.