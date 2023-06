ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking those in Abilene and surrounding areas to help locate a missing teen.

Courtesy of the Abilene Police Department

13-year-old Katelynn was last seen Thursday morning on June 22 near 5200 Hunters Circle. According to APD, she suffers from disabilities and has special needs.

If you have seen Katelynn or have any information that can help reunite her with her family, please call (325) 673-8331.