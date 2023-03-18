EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – First Baptist Church Eastland will host Mission Eastland ServeFest 2023 with the second annual car show and free car care for those in need.

On April 1, mechanics and volunteers will change oil, replace oil filters, and check all fluids and tire pressure for those who qualify.

According to FBC Eastland, this is for single parents, widows/widowers or elderly who are experiencing financial hardship. The google form application can be found here and those who apply will be notified by March 27 if they have been selected or placed on a waiting list.