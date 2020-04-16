ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested on Tuesday for being out in public after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers responded on a call Highway 15 in the Mississippi town.
Police said Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett violated health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases.
There is currently no word on when she tested positive for the virus.
- Dispatchers honored during National Telecommunications Week
- Trump quiere levantar confinamiento; CEO piden cautela
- China reporta 46 casos nuevos de coronavirus
- To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
- Mississippi woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus