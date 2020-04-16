Mississippi woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus

News

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Posted: / Updated:

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested on Tuesday for being out in public after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers responded on a call Highway 15 in the Mississippi town.

Police said Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett violated health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases.

There is currently no word on when she tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss