(WDVM) — With another Apple Event in the books, the Silicon Valley company has announced its new lineup of new products coming this year.

Apple TV+ MLB Friday Night Baseball

Apple Inc.

To start the event, Apple announced a new line up of original movies to include:

Spirited

Luck

Argyle

Cha Cha: Real Smooth

Apple also announced a partnership with the MLB to have Friday Night Baseball. Starting this season (when it finally starts), exclusive games will come to Apple TV+ on Friday nights.

iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE takes us back to 2016 when the iPhone had a home button and touch ID. In addition, it will come in three new colors Apple calls Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT)RED.

Apple Inc.

It will be equipped with the A15 chip in the iPhone 13. Along with the A15 chip, it will have up to 1.2x faster graphics than the previous iPhone SE. Paired with iOS 15, it will have up to 2 hours more video playback than the last generation and the ability to fast charge from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter.

Keeping with the trend of 2022, the new iPhone SE will come with 5G capability. With “the toughest glass in a smartphone,” this product will help if you are prone to dropping your phone and comes with water resistance that “shrugs off spills from common liquids such as water, soda, coffee, tea, and juice. And it’s certainly not bothered by a little dust, either.”

An upgraded camera is another feature-packed into the iPhone SE, helping with improved videos and pictures in low-light settings.

The iPhone SE is priced at $429 for the lowest storage option and can be pre-ordered on Friday, with availability on March 18.

iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro

Apple Inc.

For those that want to stay in the realm of Face ID, there is the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Not many changes from the previous iPhone 13 except a new color. The iPhone 13 Pro comes in a new Alpine Green finish, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come in a sleek green finish.

The iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green will have a starting price of $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099

The iPhone 13 mini will start at $699, and the iPhone 13 will begin at $799.

You can order these new iPhones on Friday, and they will be available on March 18.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip and is up to 60 percent faster than the previous generation. In addition, the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera now comes with Center Stage, improving video calls and content creation.

Apple Inc.

It will come in both WiFi and Cellular option with 5G capability. Pair it up with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and you could do away with your traditional laptop.

The USB-C port has received an upgrade and will now make transfer speeds 2x faster.

Pre-order for the new iPad Air starts on Friday and will be available on March 18. The starting price is $599

Mac Studio & Studio Display

The day’s biggest announcement comes in a brand new product Apple is calling Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display.

Mac Studio is a whole new Mac desktop experience. It squeezes incredible performance, vast connection, and new features into a tiny package, providing everything you need at your fingertips and transforming any room into a studio. It all starts with your option of the blazing-fast M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra, the most powerful chip ever seen in a personal computer.

The M1 Ultra chip is created from two M1 Max chips and wireless, rechargeable; Magic accessories are now available in silver and black to complete your setup.

The Mac Studio Display is attempting to change the way creators work. The 27-inch 5K Retina Display comes with a True Tone display that Apple puts in most of their products, and an Anti-reflective coating and Nano-texture glass to help reduce glare in highly lit areas.

The 12MP camera, just like the iPad Air, comes with Center Stage. Six speakers provide cinematic sound, and spatial audio provides an immersive sound, so it’s like you are in your creation.

The Mac Studio and Mac Studio display are both available to order today. The Mac Studio’s starting price is $1,999 and $3,999 for the M1 Ultra Chip. The Mac Studio Display starts at $1,599.