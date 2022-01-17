MLK Celebration Banquet returns to Abilene after 2021 pandemic cancellation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Banquet hosted by the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce returned to the convention center Monday night, bringing the event into its 29th year after the pandemic caused a last-minute cancellation in 2021.

“We were adamant that we were going to have this celebration,” said President Dee Moore.

President Moore says the chamber received many inquiries in the week leading up to the banquet as local COVID-19 cases surge. She says the chamber is proceeding with the event with guests safety in mind by providing sanitizer and masks.

“We got a lot of calls this week, ‘Are you going to cancel?’ and I said, ‘No, we’re going for it,” said Moore.

The event was a time to gather for food, fun, and fellowship, but ultimately to honor the life’s work of Dr. King that’s still being done today, says Moore – citing the racial unrest that unfolded most notably after the murder of George Floyd.

“When you think of a lot of things that gone on in 2020 and 2021, you would’ve thought we were past that in terms of controversy and race relations,” said Moore. “You’d think we were past that, but Dr. King, he is one of those that kept going on and on and never gave up.”