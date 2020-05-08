Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Brown, Eastland & Nolan Counties

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Brown, Eastland and Nolan Counties.

Brown County

  • Tuesday, May 12
  • 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Coggin Intermediate Gym parking lot
  • 800 Rogan St., Brownwood

Eastland County

  • Monday, May 11
  • 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • 410 W. Commerce St., Eastland
  • Registration will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, May
  • No one under 5 years old will be tested
  • Only one person per household will be tested

Nolan County

  • Saturday, May 9
  • 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Nolan County Coliseum parking lot
  • 220 Coliseum Dr., Sweetwater

Tests at all locations will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.

Those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened:

  • fever and/or chills
  • cough
  • fatigue
  • body aches
  • muscle/joint pain
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • headaches
  • nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • nasal congestion
  • loss of taste and/or smell

