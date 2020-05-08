Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Brown, Eastland & Nolan Counties

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Brown, Eastland and Nolan Counties.

Brown County

Tuesday, May 12

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Coggin Intermediate Gym parking lot

800 Rogan St., Brownwood



Eastland County

Monday, May 11

8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

410 W. Commerce St., Eastland

Registration will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, May

No one under 5 years old will be tested

Only one person per household will be tested

Nolan County

Saturday, May 9

10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Nolan County Coliseum parking lot

220 Coliseum Dr., Sweetwater

Tests at all locations will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.

Those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened: