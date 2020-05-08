Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Brown, Eastland & Nolan Counties

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Mobile COVID-19 testing is coming to Brown, Eastland and Nolan Counties.
Brown County
- Tuesday, May 12
- 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Coggin Intermediate Gym parking lot
- 800 Rogan St., Brownwood
Eastland County
- Monday, May 11
- 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- 410 W. Commerce St., Eastland
- Registration will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, May
- No one under 5 years old will be tested
- Only one person per household will be tested
Nolan County
- Saturday, May 9
- 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Nolan County Coliseum parking lot
- 220 Coliseum Dr., Sweetwater
Tests at all locations will be conducted by appointment only. You can register online here or call (512) 883-2400.
Those exhibiting the following symptoms will be screened:
- fever and/or chills
- cough
- fatigue
- body aches
- muscle/joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell