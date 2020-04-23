Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Eastland Friday for qualified patients

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available in Eastland to pre-screened, qualified patients Friday.

Eastland officials say the National Guard is being allowed to go to rural areas with limited COVID-19 testing supplies to assist with testing.

A mobile test site will be set up at 410 W. Commerce in Eastland on Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Patients must call (512) 883-2400 to be screened, see if they qualify for testing, and schedule an appointment.

The call center is currently open, and patients must have an appointment to test at the drive-thru mobile site.