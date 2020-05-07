Mobile home, RV destroyed in early morning north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A mobile home and RV were destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday in north Abilene.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) says crews responded to a fire call in the 300 block of Pleasant Hill around 6:15 Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they found an RV fully engulfed in flames that were quickly spreading to a mobile home.

The resident of the mobile home escaped without injury, but it and the RV were considered total losses, AFD says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.