ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Democrat Congressional Candidate John Lira is on a mission to challenge Tony Gonzales, the incumbent Republican U.S. Congressman representing District 23.

District 23 is unique because it covers over 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border, five ports of entry, and spans from southeast San Antonio to El Paso while including a portion of the Permian Basin.

Like Gonzales, Lira is a military veteran serving as a member of the United States Marine Corps and breaks down why he decided to challenge Gonzales for the congressional seat in three factors.

“One reason is a continuation of service,” said Lira. “As you know we have over 820 miles of Texas-Mexico border, we just had the horrible Uvadle school shooting, and we have very important things going on in this district that are very consequential to not only Texans but our nation as a whole. Finally, I’d say if Tony Gonzales was doing his job as a moderate and representing our district the way it needs to be represented I wouldn’t be in this race.”

Watch as John Lira offers support for an asylum bill introduced by Republican U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, how his stance on gun control differs from Tony Gonzales, and if our country can ever achieve moderate political views.