‘Modified’ Texas High School Rodeo Finals to go on in Abilene June 5-13

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) says they have reached an agreement to hold a “modified version” of the state finals event in Abilene.

The event is scheduled for June 5-13 at the Taylor County Expo grounds, and will operate under several mandated provisions to ensure safety from COVID-19.

THSRA says their optimism that the national finals will take place in Nebraska does not permit them to delay the event, as national entries must be submitted by June 19.

Anyone who doesn’t want to participate will have their entry fees refunded.

Some of the provisions include strictly-limited access to the grounds for contestants and parents/guardians only, and signing a liability release form.

THSRA says they have added more days to the event this year because of mandates on gathering sizes, and that because of that, they will actually be losing money and will not be able to add $50,000 to their payouts.

