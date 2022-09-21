ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For Abilene students, Homecoming is more than just a football game, it’s about school pride and for some, it’s “Go big or go home.”

Mums have been around since the 1930s as a form of school spirit and creativity. Allysun Gutierrez, mother of an AISD student, explains what a Texas mum is like.

“You know you see a Texas-Sized mum when you have to do a double take,” said Gutierrez.

She started making mums for her daughter, but things quickly changed.

“Another mom saw it and she goes, I want that same mum,” said Gutierrez. “Then another mom saw it and goes, I want that same mum; where did you get it? And it kinda exploded from there.”

Gutierrez and her friend Maggie focus on creating custom homecoming mums for students all over Abilene while emphasizing the importance of self-expression.

“Its a chapter in your life,” said Maggie. “From one year, you could be into soccer, the next, you could be in track and at state champs. This is a way to document that not just in photos, but a keepsake.”

The average mum takes around six to eight hours to make. Gutierrez and Maggie expect to make around 300 mums this year.

“We really created a bond over this, and our friendship has grown stronger and I don’t see us ever stopping,” said Maggie.