Monday, August 23, 2021: Hot and sunny today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and sunny weather will return today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a slight breeze coming out of the south. The winds will settle during the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a steady south wind around 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to Monday. Highs will once again reach the upper 90’s with lots of sun.

A few more clouds will move in for Thursday and Friday. It will stay mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s. The wind will be light.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. It will be humid. There will be a 10% chances of showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening. Most likely everyone will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:08 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday