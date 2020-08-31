Monday, August 31, 2020: A hot and humid day with rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will get up into the upper 90’s to near 100° under a mix of sun and clouds. It will be muggy. Heat index values will range from 104°-107°. South winds will be breezy. Expect south winds around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. There will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Better chances for storms will exist this evening as a cold enters the Big Country. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain.

Overnight, chances for severe weather will diminish however the chance for rain will continue.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy along with a slight chance for rain and storms. A better chance for activity will return during the afternoon. This chance will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Models present different solutions for the Thursday through Saturday time-frame. The GFS shows upper level high pressure building in. This will give us dry weather with above average temperatures. The ECMWF shows an upper low lingering over our area. This will cause a continuation of rain and storm chances through Saturday. For now I am going to leave in a chance for rain and storms along with temperatures near average.

Sunday looks to be dry with highs in the middle 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: NNW 10 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday