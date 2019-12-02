Monday, December 2, 2019: Mild, sunny, and quiet day… Enjoy it!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Upper level ridging will be the trend to start this first week of December. As a result temperatures will return to seasonable and a light south wind will persist.

We will warm into the upper 60’s on Tuesday as the upper level ridge contiues to buil into our area. A week cold front will move through Tuesday evening. Compressional heating ahead of the front along with the contiued ridge are both responsible for making high temperatures above the average high of 60 degrees.

The aformentioned cold front will have little effect on our weather other than cool us down a few degrees for Wednesday.

On Thursday, temperatures will warm-up into the lower 70’s. This is because of a strengthening upper level ridge along with compressional heating ahead of another cold front. This cold front is progged to move though our area Thursday evening.

This cold front will be dry and will cause temperatures to cool down into the upper 50’s on Friday.

We will warm into the low to middle 60’s on Saturday and into the low 70’s on Sunday as a steeper upper level ridge builds in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WSW 10 > N 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:23A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday