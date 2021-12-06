Monday, December 6, 2021: Cool and breezy today with lot of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening.

A light freeze will highlight the forecast for tonight. Most areas will see low temperatures in the low 30’s. A few low lying areas will drop into the upper 20’s. There will be a light south southeast wind under a mostly clear sky.

A dramatic warming trend will then settle in. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the 70’s. Record breaking warmth is possible Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 80’s.

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry for most with this front. A few showers cannot be ruled out in the Heartland Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend will feature closer to seasonable temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday