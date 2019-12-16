Monday is National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day

If you love chocolate, then Monday is your day: National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day.

The day celebrates the art of dipping and drizzling your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable.

A lot of people like to dip fruit, notably strawberries and bananas, into chocolate.

But other foods work just as well, like nuts, pretzels, or cookies.

Some people like chocolate-dipped marshmallows, biscotti, or bacon.

National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day is a great excuse for you to get creative and maybe discover what foods you like covered in delicious chocolate.