Monday, June 15, 2020: Another hot and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a seasonable day today. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be light.

Tuesday will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon (mainly for western areas). Otherwise, it will be dry and very warm.

A warming trend will be seen through the weekend. Expect upper 90’s for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. (Western areas) High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday