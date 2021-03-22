Monday, March 22, 2021: Thunderstorm chances return today along with strong winds and cloudy skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thunderstorms chances will return today. The morning and early afternoon will see a good chance for light to moderate rain showers. The chance for thunderstorms will return during the mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms will be likely late this afternoon and during the early evening. A chance for storms will continue through the evening. Some of these potential thunderstorms may be strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning. It will be very windy. Expect a south wind sustained at 20-30 MPH along with 45 MPH wind gusts. The western Big Country will see elevated to near critical Fire Weather conditions because of the wind and an intrusion of dry air. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s. There may be some clearing during the late afternoon and early evening, otherwise it will be cloudy.

Cloud cover will decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the low 40’s. The winds will also settle. Expect a light WSW wind.

Tuesday looks gorgeous. Expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the middle 70’s.

Thunderstorms chances will return Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 70° under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy WNW wind.

Thursday afternoon looks to be mild, breezy, and mostly sunny.

Friday through the weekend looks sunny and dry. High temperatures will be a 5-10 degrees above average Friday and Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Very Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 20-30 G45 MPH

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 42° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday