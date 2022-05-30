FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return on this Memorial Day. Expect highs for most in the upper 90’s. The Western and Northern Big Country will see some triple digit heat. The forecast will stay dry with gusty south winds. A dry line will move into the Western Big Country. As result of the dry air and the gusty winds, fire weather will be elevated in those areas.

South winds will stay gusty tonight, as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. It will be mostly clear.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. After some morning clouds, the afternoon will become sunny and hot. Expect highs back in the upper 90’s with gusty south winds.

Thunderstorm chances will return Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday morning cold front.

The aforementioned looks to stall in our area on Thursday. This front will be the focus of our best chance of rain and storms this week. Areas to north of the front will see highs in the middle 80’s. Areas south will be in the low to middle 90’s.

Rain and storm chances will linger through Friday afternoon as temperatures return to average.

The weekend will be dry as highs return to the 100 degree range. There will be a gusty south wind under a sunny sky.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday