Monday, September 23, 2019: Scattered thunderstorms today along with summer-like temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough over the southwest United States will move to the east today. This will put us in a week southwest flow aloft. This set up will cause upper level divergence which will support rising motion. A surface boundary will also interact with the Big Country today. The boundary will be the focus for scattered thunderstorm development this afternoon. Areas north of the boundary will be mostly cloudy along with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Areas south of the boundary will be partly sunny along with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The upper level southwest flow along with elevated moisture levels will continue through the work week. Because of this set-up slight chances (20%) for rain and thunderstorms have been introduced through Friday.

For the weekend a upper level shortwave will pass us to our north. This disturbance may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Being this far out a 20% chance for activity Saturday and Sunday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: Variable 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday