ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A months-old Abilene piano bar announced that it will be closing due to the rising costs of good.

Coots Piano Tavern, which was once called the Firehouse Bar & Grill and before that, the Longhorn Bar, took to Facebook to announce its closure.

“We are deeply saddened by this decision, but with the continued rising costs of goods we feel that it is time to close this chapter,” the post said.

Coots Piano Tavern opened in early January 2022, a last day of operation has yet to be announced.