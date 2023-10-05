ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When a Moran ISD student was admitted to the hospital, the district arranged for a special visit from guests on Thursday.

Zech Henderson, a senior at Moran ISD, has been hospitalized in Abilene since Saturday due to dehydration and kidney failure. To lift his spirits, the district decided to surprise him on Thursday by bringing his heifer and the football team to visit him.

Courtesy of Dr. John Denson

Henderson plays football and is also showing the heifer with FFA this year. He showed at the West Texas Fair but had to miss the Waco fair due to a concussion he received playing football. However, he is set to show the heifer at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

Doctors announced that he is recovering well and may be discharged on Friday, just in time for senior night. Robert Stanley, an ag teacher, shared that the hospital staff was excited to see the show of support.

“They were so happy to see a school, let alone the superintendent, bring a cow to a hospital. Shortly after that is when they (hospital staff) started coming out. They realized there is a place where we value that relationship for one another… today was full of blessings,” Stanley shared. “I think this is a very huge big deal that was performed today. I felt so blessed to have a small part in it. I felt more blessings as the intended target was enriched by that blessing. The side effect was that the heifer was blessed, the over dozen staff members were blessed, and the football team was as well.”