Moran ISD’s first male cheerleader proves stereotypes are meant to be broken

MORAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas football is back in action, but this season brings something new for the Moran ISD Bulldogs. One middle school cheerleader is breaking barriers for the district.

Sixth grader Chase Murk is the first male cheerleader sporting the purple and gold.

“Ever since first grade I saw those cheerleaders and thought wow that could be me,” Murk said.

Pom poms and megaphones weren’t always the plan.

“Three years ago he got hit by a car,” Chase’s mom Melissa Murk said.

According to Melissa, Chase suffered a head injury so contact sports were off the table. This injury allowed him to tumble into his next passion, but being the first boy in a cheer uniform was going to be a challenge.

“I sat him down and talked to him and told him ‘you know that being such a small town and everything and such a young age, 11, that it was going to open doors for ridicule, bullying,'” Melissa said.

“I was worried some people were going to make fun of me,” Chase said.

Though he’s had a few comments and stares, Chase says it’s only motivation.

“It just builds my confidence up and makes me even more energetic,” Chase said.

He’s proving stereotypes are meant to be broken. Chase hopes to take his passion all the way to the collegiate level.