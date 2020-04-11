More Abilene pets being abandoned and up for adoption in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The coronavirus pandemic is not only affecting Abilene residents, but also some animals, as the number of pets who are abandoned or not adopted is rising.

Samantha Garcia and Robert Sudsberry say there’s more abandonment.

“During this time I haven’t seen more adopting, I’ve actually seen more animals on the street. I think that’s a lot due to not having vouchers available to the community,” Abilene Open Chat about Animals Founder Samantha Garcia said.

“Well, we’ve seen a large pickup mainly because people are having to go into the nursing homes and the convalescent centers, and the people that are taking care of their pets, they have to take care of their own families,” Director of Paw Angel Animal Rescue Robert Sudsberry said.

Both Garcia and Sudsberry are avid pet rescuers and want to make sure each animal receives proper care and has a home despite this tough time. They’re keeping a positive attitude and have advice for people and their pets moving forward.

“The cats will be up for adoption when of age and when they’re healthy, so I’m hoping to find them perfect homes that will spay and neuter,” Garcia said. “I ask you to spay and neuter your pets, that’s the only way we’re going to get the population under control.”

Sudsberry said, “Several people have gone to the Abilene Animal Shelter and have adopted animals and fostered animals and that has really helped to take a lot of pressure off the Abilene Animal Shelter. At this time, I would encourage them to do that if they’re thinking about keeping their pet and contact the people up there, they’d be glad to fix you up. There’s always solutions, let’s do what’s right.”