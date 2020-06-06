More coronavirus testing resources coming to Texas cities that held George Floyd protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott said additional COVID-19 testing resources are headed toward areas in Texas where protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd took place.

Abbott said they hoped to “better assess the extent to which the protests may have led to an expansion of COVID-19.

Austin has been the site of at least one protest each day for the past week. Houston, where George Floyd is originally from and where his funeral is scheduled next week, has held numerous marches and protests, one of which had 60,000 attend. Other areas of the state have also been the site of demonstrations.

Gov. Abbott spoke about the planned response during a press conference about how coronavirus is affecting preparations for severe weather in Texas, such as Tropical Depression Cristobal that could bring rain and flooding to East Texas this weekend.

Abbott did not share specific details on the additional testing operations or where they would be. KXAN is reaching out for more information.