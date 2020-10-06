More housing in downtown Abilene nearing completion

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With more restaurants, businesses and entertainment more people in Abilene are looking to move downtown.

Developers like Lynn Beal are creating more housing in the area.

“Its sort of a creative effort, my wife and I wanted do something that was a little bit different. We’ve learned about development,” says Beal.

Beal’s wife came up with the design for 5 new, single-family homes in the SODA district near South 2nd and Pecan.

“We don’t know what to do. We can’t afford to go hire an architect to do a downtown project so would you mind playing with it. She took her graph paper and her ruler and her pencil and she placed these houses on this property,” say Beal.

Nearly 9 months later the project is almost complete and just a few blocks away at the Hotel Wooten, people are enjoying downtown living.

“We basically moved downtown before people even knew this building existed with people to have apartments,” says Kayla Christianson.

Christianson has live in downtown Abilene for the last 20 years and says they just started to see the change.

“We moved in 2004 down here. It hasn’t been but the last 5 years that people even know that there is a downtown Abilene that’s thriving the way that it is,” says Christianson.

“What I love about it is there’s a little bit of everything. Its a lot of culture, a lot of arts, there’s a lot of small businesses, restaurants, there’s a lot of bars, there’s actually a night life out here,” says Christianson

Several new units near 4th and Cedar are also under construction, the developers say are also nearly complete with that project.