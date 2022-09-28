ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were forced to rethink their jobs, switch career paths or were simply laid off due to the state of the economy. Now, more than two-and-a-half years after the U.S. declared disaster in regards to COVID-19, those employers who lost employees are working to hire more employees this fall. Abilene is also welcoming new businesses to the city – increasing the number of positions available.

For military wife and mom, Chelsea Phillips, looking for a job that fits her needs as a mom has proven difficult. Unable to work a typical 9-to-5, she said she’s applied to more than 200 jobs in the last year. None of them, so far, have been able to be a perfect fit with her family life.

“You know how people flip through Facebook? I flip through LinkedIn,” Phillips illustrated.

Director of Business Services with Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, Bill Dean told KTAB/KRBC about new opportunities arriving to the city.

Dean said businesses are looking to, “Add employers or just replace those employers that were vacated during the pandemic. So yes, we have quite a few employers that have reached out to us and other agencies seeking to fill those positions.

As far as experience goes, Dean mentioned that applicants didn’t necessarily need to have specific experience to apply for these new job listings. With the ability to want to learn and soft skills – a lot of those technical skills are teachable.

With new opportunities coming to Abilene, Phillips said she was optimistic that she will find the perfect job to fit her life soon.

For more information about career opportunities in Abilene. Click here to visit the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas website to view open employment opportunities.