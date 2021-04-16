More men charged in animal killing at white supremacist camp

ROME, Ga. (AP) — The killing of a farm animal during what authorities have said was a “ritual sacrifice” during a training camp in Georgia for a white supremacist group has led to charges against five additional men.

Floyd County prosecutors identified the animal, which they say was beheaded during a meeting of the group in October 2019, as a ram.

Federal prosecutors have said it was a goat.

They’ve said the men stole the animal and attempted unsuccessfully to kill it with a knife and then ended up shooting it to death and cutting off its head.

The killing happened at a training camp in north Georgia that prosecutors have said was organized by The Base, a white supremacist group that espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government.

