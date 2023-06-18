BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you have noticed more severe weather recently, you’re not alone. The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo shared that 27 of the past 49 days (May 1 – June 18) have seen some form of severe weather warning.
The Big Country has seen an increase in severe weather warnings (Tornado, Severe Thunderstorms, or Flash floods) through the past few years as well. Take a look below to compare severe warnings between May 1 and June 18 each year:
2016 – 104 total
- Tornado – 5
- Severe Thunderstorm – 85
- Flash Flood – 14
2017 – 151 total
- Tornado – 16
- Severe Thunderstorm – 123
- Flash Flood – 12
2018 – 121 total
- Tornado – 7
- Severe Thunderstorm – 105
- Flash Flood – 9
2019 – 235 total
- Tornado – 49
- Severe Thunderstorm – 168
- Flash Flood – 18
2020 – 84 total
- Tornado – 1
- Severe Thunderstorm – 80
- Flash Flood – 3
2021 – 104 total
- Tornado – 5
- Severe Thunderstorm – 85
- Flash Flood – 14
2022 – 102 total
- Tornado – 5
- Severe Thunderstorm – 91
- Flash Flood – 6
2023 – 275 total
- Tornado – 17
- Severe Thunderstorm – 235
- Flash Flood – 23