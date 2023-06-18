BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you have noticed more severe weather recently, you’re not alone. The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo shared that 27 of the past 49 days (May 1 – June 18) have seen some form of severe weather warning.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo

The Big Country has seen an increase in severe weather warnings (Tornado, Severe Thunderstorms, or Flash floods) through the past few years as well. Take a look below to compare severe warnings between May 1 and June 18 each year:

2016 – 104 total

Tornado – 5

Severe Thunderstorm – 85

Flash Flood – 14

2017 – 151 total

Tornado – 16

Severe Thunderstorm – 123

Flash Flood – 12

2018 – 121 total

Tornado – 7

Severe Thunderstorm – 105

Flash Flood – 9

2019 – 235 total

Tornado – 49

Severe Thunderstorm – 168

Flash Flood – 18

2020 – 84 total

Tornado – 1

Severe Thunderstorm – 80

Flash Flood – 3

2021 – 104 total

Tornado – 5

Severe Thunderstorm – 85

Flash Flood – 14

2022 – 102 total

Tornado – 5

Severe Thunderstorm – 91

Flash Flood – 6

2023 – 275 total