BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This past weekend was pretty noisy across the area. Yes, there were planes soaring through the sky and skydivers at the Big Country Airfest over at Dyess on Saturday. But, there was more brewing in the skies than just the aircrafts.

To the south, portions of Runnels County eastward into parts of the Heartland, another sound came from the sky and that was loud thunder and large hail. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as these storms also produced damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Some of you might have been woken up from your sleep early Sunday morning when another round of thunderstorms came through majority of the area. A few of those storms produced small hail about pea size but none reached severe limits.

Along with thunder, large hail, and damaging winds, these storms produced a good bit of rainfall for most of the Big Country. Most areas received about half an inch to an inch of rain. Several areas received more amounts up to two inches. The good news is there’s more rain to come.

Warm air will move into the area overnight Monday as a warm front approach the area Tuesday morning. Light showers are possible ahead of the warm front as it will stall across the area and become stationary.

A slight risk of severe storms is forecasted for mainly eastern areas of the Big Country on Tuesday. A low-pressure system will move into the area later Tuesday afternoon, later followed by dryline that will lift that warm front to the northeast.

There is a small possibility of storms forming along that dryline as there is some upper-level support for severe storms.

However, models indicated Monday that storm development will be limited Tuesday. If storms are able to develop then they will produce large hail and damaging winds,

Wednesday seems to be the best day for severe weather opportunity. A surface low will form across the Concho Valley Wednesday afternoon, with that dryline still hanging around West Texas. A cold front will then move in from the Four Corners region forming a classic triple point.

Above is the surface fronts chart from the WPC valid for 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The triple point is located in West Texas. The dryline is extending south from the low while the cold front is extending west but moving to the southeast. The stationary front pictured is actually the warm front expected to move in on Tuesday but stalls.

The moisture from the stationary front, combined with the forces from the dry line and reinforcement from the cold front sets us up for a marginal to slight risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather outlook is below.

Thunderstorms are possible for all of the Big Country on Wednesday. Parts of central and all eastern counties in the Big Country have the greatest chance to see severe storms on Wednesday. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

BCH meteorologists will monitor the next few days closely as the systems start to develop and approach the Big Country.