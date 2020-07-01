Physician: More testing, improper COVID-19 prevention leading to increased positives in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene physician Dr. Robbie Cooksey says multiple factors are to blame for the most recent jump in local COVID-19 cases, with 34 new positives reported Tuesday.

Dr. Cooksey, a local family doctor and the Medical Director for Affordacare Urgent Care Clinics, says the wide availability of rapid COVID-19 testing has made it much easier for residents to get tested and for their results to be recorded.

“We can swab people and have tests back in less than an hour,” said Dr. Cooksey.

However, rapid testing is not the only reason local numbers have been on a steady incline over the last two weeks.

“Part of it is increased social activity, no social distancing, not wearing masks not taking proper precautions,” said Dr.Cooksey.

While Dr. Cooksey says anyone that’s showing symptoms, has come into contact with a positive patient or needs to get tested for travel reasons should absolutely do so, the general public needs to be aware of overusing the resource that was not even available just months ago.

“If you have had contact with someone with a known case you’re showing symptoms get tested,” said Dr. Cooksey.

As the pandemic continues, Dr. Cooksey encourages all to continue COVID-19 reducing measures.

“Practice social distancing, stay six feet apart, wear masks in public, wash your hands after touching a surface,” said Dr. Cooksey.