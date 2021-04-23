More than 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses Texas-bound

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State health officials say more than 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are headed Texas’ way for next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday more than 708,000 first doses are headed to 928 providers in 129 Texas counties, while more than 570,000 second doses also have been ordered.

About 470,000 first and second doses have been allocated to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers.

Also, with the federal pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine now lifted, the federal government is expected to make doses of that vaccine available as soon as this weekend.