More than 130 breeds strut their stuff at Abilene Kennel Club annual dog show

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Kennel Club is hosting its annual weekend of dog shows and performance trials at the Taylor County Coliseum.

At the dog show there are a ton of breeds to see, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes?

“We’re all in shorts and t-shirt and then when it’s time, we change really quick and put on cologne and deodorant,” says Rudy Ayala, who’s been dog handling for the past 48 years. “You have to have a passion, if you don’t have a passion, it’s never going to be fulfilling.”

Because of that passion, he decided to retire early and make dog handling his full-time career.

“I did have two jobs, but I said, ‘Well, it’s time,'” says Ayala.

Show chair Diane Dotson says she hopes this event brings people into their dog world.

“Everybody has something that they’re passionate about, and this is ours, and we love our dogs. Dogs are family, dogs are family,” says Dotson.

Ayala believes because he cares so much about the work he does for his clients, he’s successful.

“I see stars when I’m at a dog show. I love it, and it’s what I do,” says Ayala.

There are more than 800 dogs from all over the country entered in the show, representing more than 130 breeds.

The Abilene Kennel Club says they plan to help the community by putting in four new “poop stations” around the Taylor County Expo Center.