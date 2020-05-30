More than 1,500 Texas troopers sent to respond to protests

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 state troopers to various Texas cities to help control protests over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Abbott said in a news release Saturday that troopers are being sent to Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that nearly 200 people were arrested Friday and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway. In Austin, hundreds gathered Saturday at police headquarters and marched along Interstate 35.