ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 44 years ago, the water department checked out a book from the Abilene Public Library, but was never returned – until now.

In a Facebook post, the Abilene Public Library shared that an auto repair manual was checked out, before barcodes and scanning, with a RIFD tag 44 year ago. A few days ago, this book found its way back to the library 16,060 days overdue.

Courtesy of the Abilene Public Library

The Abilene Public Library shared that this book accumulated $1,606 in late fees and that is it “Pretty great we’ve gone fine free.”

Employees wonder if anyone would be able to top the record set by the water department.