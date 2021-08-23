More than 20% of 159 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co. are kids

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend into Monday.

There were 76 reported Saturday, 46 on Sunday, and 37 on Monday.

Over the last seven days, 16.6% of PCR and antigen tests have returned positive results in Taylor County.

Among the 159 cases reported from over the weekend into Monday were 35 school aged children, including four in pre-K, 11 elementary students, 11 kids in middle school and nine in high school.+

Since July 20, there have been 260 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 12.1% of the 2,148 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,554 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 9, when there were 1,662.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,554 active cases, there were only 27 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 78 on Monday.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 15 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 93 patients hospitalized, 88.17% have not been fully vaccinated, including 96% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,792 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,112 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 57,499 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 47,481 have been fully vaccinated.