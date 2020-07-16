More than 50 Abilene hospital employees out due to COVID-19; Hendrick adding extra shifts, cutting staff vacations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health System President and CEO Brad Holland provided a video update on capacity and projections for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

Holland says they’ve implemented critical staff initiatives to prepare for the “projected continued surge of hospitalizations,” as Abilene Regional Medical Center has seven COVID-19 hospitalizations and Hendrick has 38.

They are also treating people under investigation (PUIs), which are patients being treated as though they have COVID-19 until it can be proven that they do not. There are four at Abilene Regional and 15 at Hendrick, Holland says.

With the 45 COVID-19 patients and 19 PUIs, the Abilene hospitals are treating almost 65 more patients this summer than they would be during a normal summer. Holland says generally they are not staffed for this amount of patients in the summer, but they prepared in March, as their models suggested there would be a surge of COVID-19 cases in July.

Holland says they were staffed for this surge, but more than 50 employees between the two hospitals have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are currently quarantined after having direct contact with a COVID patient.

Current projections suggest they will peak at 65 hospitalizations within the next week or two, which is “doable” between the two hospitals, Holland says. These projections are based on citizens doing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Hendrick is now starting “critical staffing initiatives,” which means extra shifts for staff members, reducing or eliminating scheduled vacations and reallocating staff so they can continue to provide elective surgeries, but they may also have to reduce capacity in outpatient ancillary services to continue to meet the needs of the surgical departments as well as the needs of other patients who are hospitalized during the pandemic.

Holland is asking residents to continue to wear a mask in public, practice frequent hand hygiene, don’t touch your face, practice social distancing, avoid unnecessary outings, if you feel sick stay at home, and if you exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

You can text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824 to get the testing process started.

To see the full update, watch the attached video.