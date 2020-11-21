More than 8,000 in Texas hospitals for 1st time since summer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 8,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since a deadly summer surge.

Doctors on Friday also amplified pleas to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small, and hard-hit El Paso is now offering $27 an hour for morgue workers as the border community struggles to keep up with the rising number of deaths.

The Texas Hospital Association issued an appeal for families to not gather in large groups next week for fear of pushing already overworked doctors and nurses to the limit.