More than 900 freshmen moving into ACU

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As many Big Country students are headed back to the classroom Tuesday and Wednesday, another group of students is getting settled in for a new way of learning.

Tuesday was move-in day for all freshmen at Abilene Christian University, and a long line of cars were backed up in the morning as parents and new college students prepare for a new start.

More than 900 freshmen were moving in, many saying they’re excited for this new journey.

School doesn’t officially start until Monday, so this gives these students a little time to get settled on campus before classes begin.

