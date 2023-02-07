Malcolm McMillian is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the elderly.

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward.

In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna Monday, by its local police department and the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, on a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant. He was originally arrested Thursday, February 2 on Third Degree Felony Charges.

Since McMillan’s February 2 arrest, CPD said additional victims have come forward, reporting more thefts. It was initially believed that he stole more than $22,000. Police now believe that sum is much higher.

Authorities urge that if anyone gave McMillan any amount of money, to contact one of the following law enforcement offices: Coleman Police Department – (325) 625-4114; Santa Anna Police Department – (325) 348-3147; Coleman County Sheriff’s Office – (325) 625-3506.