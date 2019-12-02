Morning house fire, south of Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater fire department responded to a structure fire this morning in the 100 block of Yucca just South of the city of Sweetwater.

The Fire Department got to the scene an hour and a half later. Fortunately, no one was home and no one was injured.

FD went in looking for people until the resident called saying it was unoccupied.

“The house was fully engulfed when our first units arrived. The guys did a knockdown and search and did not find anyone inside,” said the Sweetwater Fire Department. “Turns out the lone resident has left for work earlier and there was no one home at the time of the fire. The house was a total loss.”

According to authorities, the fire marshal’s office is still investigating.

Latest Posts: