Morning structure fire in Coleman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Fire Department responded to structure fire this morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Coleman Fire Department, units found a vacant two-story building fully involved. Exposure buildings were protected on either side.
“We utilized the 2.5 with 1 1/8 tip to reduce intensity to the Bravo exposure until water supply was established,” said the Coleman Fire Department. “Worked like a charm.”
The Santa Anna Fire Department, Metrocare and Coleman PD assisted on the scene as well.
No injuries were reported.
Latest Posts:
- Tyler man sold child porn over Facebook, confessed after year-long investigation
- Toyota recalls air bags that may not inflate properly
- As troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, will aid stream out?
- Study: People who post more selfies seen as less likable
- Update: The wind turbine fire in Taylor County is 90% contained