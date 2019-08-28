Morning structure fire in Coleman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Fire Department responded to structure fire this morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Coleman Fire Department, units found a vacant two-story building fully involved. Exposure buildings were protected on either side.

“We utilized the 2.5 with 1 1/8 tip to reduce intensity to the Bravo exposure until water supply was established,” said the Coleman Fire Department. “Worked like a charm.”

The Santa Anna Fire Department, Metrocare and Coleman PD assisted on the scene as well.

No injuries were reported.

