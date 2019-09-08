Morning structure fire in N. 16th, Abilene

Abilene, Texas (Press Release) – On Sunday, September 8th, 2019, at approximately 7:43 a.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of N. 16th.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, of a single story residential structure.

Fire crews gained access to the garage and interior of the home, and quickly brought the fire under control.

The resident was out of town at the time of the fire and is being assisted by family. The structure and contents received smoke and fire damage estimated at $15,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction, and has been ruled as Accidental.