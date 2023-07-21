ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During routine trapping and testing near the Abilene Zoo, workers found that a mosquito tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

According to the City of Abilene, the zoo will remain open and will offer mosquito repellant for guests at the entrance. Zoo staff are working with the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District to ensure the safety and health of animals.

On Monday, July 24, the city will spray the affected areas. The zoo will relocate certain animals to off-exhibit locations before the area is sprayed. More details on when and where the insecticide will be sprayed will be released at a later time.

Officials ask residents to avoid contact with the insecticide by doing the following:

Staying indoors

While crews are spraying, those in a vehicle should stay inside, roll the windows up, and turn off the AC until the truck has passed and the spray is no longer visible.

Residents should plan to keep animals indoors until the fog is gone and the residue is dry (approximately one hour).

If someone comes in contact with the spray, they are advised to wash the affected areas with soap and water. West Nile virus is a disease spread by a mosquito bite, so officials ask residents to take extra caution to avoid being bit. Here are some tips from the City of Abilene: