Mother and son killed, Comanche PD asking the public for assistance

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department has released the names of the victims of the homicide reported on December 20.

Adriana Emma Mariscal Rocha, 39, and her son Alex Rochas, 19, were the victims of the acts of violence.

“We ask that you keep this family in your prayers as they are grief-stricken and trying to come to grips with the loss of their loved ones,” said City of Comanche’s Mayor Mary Boyd. “At this point in time, funeral arrangements are pending due to the investigation.”

The Comanche PD is asking the public for assistance locating Jose Antonio Rocha, 28.

Rocha’s 2014 Dodge Charger was located but he is still being sought as a person of interest.

“IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION CONCERNING THE WHEREABOUTS OF JOSE ANTONIO ROCHA PLEASE CONTACT THE COMANCHE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 325-356-3074.”